LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

