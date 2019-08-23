Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.73518-72.73518 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.5 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS.

LOW stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.08.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

