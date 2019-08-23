Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

