Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $106.81. 1,752,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 179,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

