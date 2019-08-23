Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Allbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00260425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.01306459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,328,696 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, Allbit, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Tidex, Poloniex, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinbe, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.