Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $386.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

