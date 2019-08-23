LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 3% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $559,213.00 and $53,814.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00067466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00363152 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006957 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

