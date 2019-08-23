Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $10.78 on Monday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.41 million. Analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

