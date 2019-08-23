Linfinity (LFC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $310,723.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Linfinity has a total market capitalization of $556,424.00 and $310,723.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Linfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linfinity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00262685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01307114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.