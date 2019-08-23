Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,629. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $386.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

