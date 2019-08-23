Lincoln National Corp Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,528. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

