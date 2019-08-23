Lincoln National Corp Buys 23,742 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM accounts for about 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 147,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.