Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,799,000 after buying an additional 1,248,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,424,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,075,000 after buying an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 925,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,114. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $148.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

