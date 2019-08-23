Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $115.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

