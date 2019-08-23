Lincoln National Corp Acquires 104,547 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 4.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $106,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.15. 10,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,958. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

