Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Purchases 60,000 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,398,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,993,430.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linamar alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,452,332.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,319,786.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,360,280.00.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.