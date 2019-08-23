LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $203.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.04861409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.