Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hammerson to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 362.38 ($4.74).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock opened at GBX 230.70 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.90 ($6.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.

In other Hammerson news, insider Carol Welch acquired 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.