Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.56. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

