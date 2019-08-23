LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $13.72. LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 2,895 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

