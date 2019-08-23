L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Sells $615,148.64 in Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $615,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.89. 1,296,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $215.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $9,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
