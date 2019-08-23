L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Sells $615,148.64 in Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $615,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.89. 1,296,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $215.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $13,188,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $9,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.