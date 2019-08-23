KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading Down 4.2%

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Get KUMBA IRON OR/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from KUMBA IRON OR/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.