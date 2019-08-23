Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and $6.78 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01308272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

