Kontoor Brands’ (KTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We hosted a series of meetings in New York/Boston with members of KTB management, including CFO of IR Eric Tracy. With KTB’s first public quarter behind it and after spending time with management, we continue to believe the long-term outlook for the company remains quite positive given 1) attractive top-line growth opportunities, globally, 2) a history of resilient and stable cash flow generation, and 3) a secure dividend (current yield 6.8%). We believe KTB remains a unique opportunity for investors and while we acknowledge the headwinds facing the business, we believe the management team has the playbook to return the company to healthy, profitable growth.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTB. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

KTB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

