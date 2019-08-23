KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) vs. Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Critical Review

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schaeffler 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Schaeffler N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and Schaeffler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR $1.48 billion 4.16 $300.57 million $2.68 17.99 Schaeffler $14.76 billion 0.07 N/A N/A N/A

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler.

Dividends

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Schaeffler does not pay a dividend. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR beats Schaeffler on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks. The company operates 68 terminals in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined storage capacity of 37.0 million cubic meters. It serves national and international producers, distributors, and traders of liquid bulk products. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. It also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. The company's Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides rolling and plain bearings, linear technology, maintenance products, monitoring systems, and direct drive technology solutions. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. The company offers its products under Schaeffler, LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville brands. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.