Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. Kohl’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

