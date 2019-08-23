Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 119,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $28,300,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

