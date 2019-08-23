Knekted Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $72,164.00 and $2,089.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

