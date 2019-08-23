KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 117,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,415. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.34.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

