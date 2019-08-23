Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.90

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 103658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5,321.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

