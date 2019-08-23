Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,143.67

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,143.67 and traded as low as $107.10. Kerry Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 16,417 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Kerry Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,057.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 million and a PE ratio of 34.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a €0.24 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

