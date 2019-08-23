Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $30.50

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

KMT stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

