Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday.

KMR opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

