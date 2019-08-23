Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kazia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

