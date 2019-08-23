Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kazia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
