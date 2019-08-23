KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get KAZ MINL PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.