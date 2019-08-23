Kayicoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $133.00 (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Kayicoin has a total market cap of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Kayicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00260151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01311696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kayicoin Coin Profile

Kayicoin launched on March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin

Buying and Selling Kayicoin

Kayicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kayicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

