Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,128.39

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,128.39 and traded as low as $3,376.60. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $3,435.00, with a volume of 1,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,495.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.68).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.