JRM Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,064. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

