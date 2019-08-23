JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,570,000 after purchasing an additional 391,403 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,325 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

