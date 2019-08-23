John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 637 ($8.32).

WG stock opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 487.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.46.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £2,868.36 ($3,748.02).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

