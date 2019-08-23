JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.81 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.49 on Monday. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222,161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 314,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 48,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

