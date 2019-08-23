JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.81 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.49 on Monday. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222,161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 314,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 48,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
