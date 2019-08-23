Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.