Iungo (ING) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Iungo has a market capitalization of $124,813.00 and $5,869.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iungo has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.04853824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Iungo Profile

ING is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

