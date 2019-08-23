ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.69

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.69 and traded as high as $121.00. ITV shares last traded at $114.90, with a volume of 14,106,607 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

