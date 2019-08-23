iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.78

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.78 and last traded at $92.76, with a volume of 270968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 333,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,157 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 787,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $902,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

