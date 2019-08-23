iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after acquiring an additional 899,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,067,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,805,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

