iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lessened by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

IWR remained flat at $$55.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

