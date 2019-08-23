iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.