iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12,188.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.09. 4,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,735. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.03 and a twelve month high of $220.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

