iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.